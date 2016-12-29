Celebrity Divorces,
Via TMZ:
Us Weekly also reports that "things were extremely bitter between the former husband and wife as the marriage went on and in the end,”of their relationship at the time.
The exes also released a joint statement about their divorce last year: "It is with a heavy heart that we have come to the decision to divorce." “We move forward with love and respect for one another and the shared focus for what is best for our son.”
Halle Berry & Olivier Martinez... Divorce Finalized!
A third time isn't always the charm, well, in Halle Berry's world that is. The 50-year-old actress is officially a single woman...again... after her divorce to now ex-husband, Olivier Martinez have been finalized by a California judge.
[The former couple cited in their divorce petition, "irreconcilable differences."] Both Berry and Martinez will share physical and legal custody of their 3-year-old son, Maceo.
“Finally they both tried to file against each other. It was always like that, very heated and a lot of competition and battling between them. Two extreme tempers and people that love to fight.”
