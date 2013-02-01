#politics,
Michelle Obama is speaking out for the first time about Donald Trump's 2016 Presidential win in the new issue of People's Magazine.
The First Lady, who sat down with People's Magazine with her husband and President Barack Obama, opened up about her life with the President and last days in the White House. Mrs. Obama told the magazine that the night Trump won the Presidential Election "she went to bed". "I don’t like to watch the political discourse; I never have,” Obama tells PEOPLE, adding of her husband, “I barely did with him.”
The first lady, who was one of Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton‘s most powerful surrogates on the campaign trail, also added:
As her last days in the White House vastly approaches, Mrs. Obama want the American people to know that “this is our democracy, and this is how it works." Adding, "We are ready to work with the next administration and make sure they are as successful as they can be. Because that’s what’s best for this country.”
To read more on the Obamas’ interview, be sure to pick up this week’s issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday.
First Lady Michelle Obama Speaks On The Night Donald Trump Was Elected President
The First Lady, who sat down with People's Magazine with her husband and President Barack Obama, opened up about her life with the President and last days in the White House. Mrs. Obama told the magazine that the night Trump won the Presidential Election "she went to bed". "I don’t like to watch the political discourse; I never have,” Obama tells PEOPLE, adding of her husband, “I barely did with him.”
The first lady, who was one of Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton‘s most powerful surrogates on the campaign trail, also added:
“Anything that I felt about the election I said and I stand by,” the first lady says now, adding of her early election night, “Once you do what you can do, then the rest is easy. It was in the hands of the American people.”As previously reported, the President and his wife are prepared to help the president-elect as he transitions to the White House in January 2017.
To read more on the Obamas’ interview, be sure to pick up this week’s issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday.
0 comments: