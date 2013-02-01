Donald Trump's Inauguration 'Not So Star Studded", A-Listers Turn Down his Invitations

Andrea Brocelli,
He's not my President, well that's what many celebrities are saying to each other and their fans.
Donald Trump's inauguration will be far from star-studded, but the President-Elect is okay with many A-listers turning down his invitations for them to perform at the presidential event on January 20.
Here's what Trump had to say to celebrities that have decided to boycott the future Potus' big day.
Earlier this month, Legend told BBC News that "It's unlikely [Trump] get a lot of creative people that want to be associated with him."
Also, a member of Trump's team told reporters that they have booked Elton John to perform, but a rep for the pro-LGBTQ star denied the report.
Ice-T had this to say: "I just got call to perform at the Inauguration…. I didn't pick up and Blocked the number," he said via Twitter.
"The so-called ‘A’ list celebrities are all wanting tixs to the inauguration, but look what they did for Hillary, NOTHING. I want the PEOPLE!" he tweeted on Thursday night, referencing how most of Hollywood supported Hillary Clinton.But one singer's wife, Chrissy Teigen, who is married to John Legend, responded to the billionaire businessman's tweet with: "Hi — we are people... we know you are dying without the approval, dear." Ouch!
"I don't really want my music to be involved in anything to do with an American election campaign. I'm British. I've met Donald Trump, he was very nice to me, it's nothing personal, his political views are his own, mine are very different," John told The Guardian.
"I'm not a Republican in a million years. Why not ask Ted f-----g Nugent? Or one of those f-----g country stars? They'll do it for you," he added.Other stars like Beyonce, Jay-Z, Rihanna, KISS, Ice-T, Celine Dion, and Andrea Brocelli have also told the President-Elect to keep his invitations.
