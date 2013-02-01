Donald Trump's Inauguration 'Not So Star Studded", A-Listers Turn Down his Invitations





"The so-called ‘A’ list celebrities are all wanting tixs to the inauguration, but look what they did for Hillary, NOTHING. I want the PEOPLE!" he tweeted on Thursday night, referencing how most of Hollywood supported Hillary Clinton.

"I don't really want my music to be involved in anything to do with an American election campaign. I'm British. I've met Donald Trump, he was very nice to me, it's nothing personal, his political views are his own, mine are very different," John told The Guardian.

"I'm not a Republican in a million years. Why not ask Ted f-----g Nugent? Or one of those f-----g country stars? They'll do it for you," he added.

He's not my President, well that's what many celebrities are saying to each other and their fans.'s inauguration will be far from star-studded, but the President-Elect is okay with many A-listers turning down his invitations for them to perform at the presidential event on January 20.Here's what Trump had to say to celebrities that have decided to boycott the future Potus' big day.But one singer's wife,, who is married to, responded to the billionaire businessman's tweet with: "" Ouch!Earlier this month, Legend told BBC News that "Also, a member of Trump's team told reporters that they have bookedto perform, but a rep for the pro-LGBTQ star denied the report.Other stars like, andhave also told the President-Elect to keep his invitations.Ice-T had this to say: "" he said via Twitter.