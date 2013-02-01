celebrity engagements,
Just weeks before Donald Trump's inauguration in Washington, DC., the President-Elect is already pissing off African Americans.
Donald Trump Pisses Off African Americans, Makes Racist Comment to White Supporters [VIDEO]
During a recent victory rally, Trump spoke mostly to a white audience about thanking "blacks that didn't vote for him."
“The African American community was great to us. If they had any doubt, they didn’t vote,” Trump said. “And that was almost as good. Because a bunch of people didn’t show up, because they felt good about me.”On Thursday night, 70-year-old Trump then spoke at another rally in Hershey, Pennsylvania, calling for the mostly white crowd to cheer for African-Americans who were “smart” enough to heed his message and therefore “didn’t come out to vote” for his Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton.
“That was the big thing, so thank you to the African-American community,” Trump said. Watch the clip below:
Either way, Kanye West still remains one of Trump's biggest supporter. Get the details HERE
