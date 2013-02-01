Celebrity Couples,
Chris Brown is known for flip flopping between two of his exes (Rihanna and Karrueche Tran) but it appears only one of those exes still has him whipped....Karrueche! Check out the DEETS below....
The singer recently took to his Instagram account to share a pic of the model turned actress with caption; "I still want it." I'm sure a lot of fans were taken back by his announcement, while some where just not so surprised.
Despite their on and off again relationship, the couple finally went their separate ways last year after news broke about Brown having a child with another woman. Chris' comment was a little awkward, considering the fact that he was most recently linked to model Krista Santiago.
A little messy don't you think?
Chris Brown to Karrueche Tran .... "I Still Want You Back"
