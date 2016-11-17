Time To Pay Up! Judge Orders Bobbi Kristina's Ex-Fiance Nick Gordon to PAY MILLIONS to her family









[Following Bobby Brown's testimonials, and friends of Kristina on Thursday], Bedford assessed the damages and losses related to the January incident to determine the value of Bobbi Kristina’s life.

“To determine the value of a life is pretty difficult. So the court has been back there primarily struggling with that particular issue,” Bedford said.

$1.575 million for money taken from the account, including alleged stolen rings

$250,000 in punitive damages

$1.37 million for assault and battery

$13.8 million for pain and suffering as a result of assault

$4.2 million in punitive damages

$15 million for present value of life

"The was an "urgent need to get justice for Bobbi Kristina." "We intend to pursue, with all vigor, the full collection of the judgment," Ware said in the statement. "The defendant will not escape justice nor ever profit from his misdeeds. We hope that in some small way this will allow Krissy’s family to continue their quest for peace.”

“Domestic violence is a horrible reality in our society and Bobbi suffered such horrific pain and degradation at the hands of Nick Gordon, the man she loved and trusted," Hatchett added. "No one should suffer the way she did and the judge sent a strong message in the award of punitive damages that this despicable behavior is inexcusable and will not be tolerated.”

On Thursday, an Atlanta judge ordered's ex-fianceto pay Houston/Brown's family $36 million for her wrongful death.Back in September, Gordon was found "legally responsible" for Brown's death after he failed to appear in court. Fulton County Superior Court Judgewasn't so lenient with Gordon, when he reportedly made his ruling this week... the decision also came down after Gordon failed to answer the civil lawsuit which was filed by Brown's father,ViaBelow is the judge's broken down on how the money is taken:and, who both represented the Brown estate, issued a joint statement saying:They continued:As previously reported, Kristina, the daughter of the lateand singer, died in July 2015, just six months after she was found unresponsive face down in a bath tub at her suburban Atlanta townhouse in January 2015.She was 22. Her death was said to be much similar to the way her mother died three years earlier, and drew worldwide headlines and frenzied attention of the tabloids. Brown was laid to rest at a cemetery in New Jersey next to her mother.