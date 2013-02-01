REPORT: Mariah Carey REVEALS Diet Secrets & CAUGHT Kissing Bryan Tanaka in Hawaii

Bryan Tanaka,
Mariah Carey may have problems keeping a man, but the girl really fights to keep an in-shape physique despite whatever body-shamers may have say about her weight.
During an interview with E! News, the 46-year-old singer, who wore a low-cut camouflage ensemble, told the host her diet is pretty strict and consist of only two foods each day.
The mother of 5-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan Cannon, previously told Shape magazine: “today my workout routine is more about getting and staying toned,” she said at the time. “And for me, that means either taking hour-long walks a few times a week or jumping in the pool three or four days a week to do 45 minutes of aquatic exercises.”
Just a month after breaking off her engagement to billionaire James Packer, Mariah has found herself pulling off a J-Lo. The songstress was recently caught making out with back up dancer Bryan Tanaka during a beach party in Honolulu, Hawaii.
Us Weekly reports that Carey and Tanaka, 33, decided to hit the sandy beach after they wrapped up their third concert in the vacation hotspot.
“All I eat is Norwegian salmon and capers every day,” says Carey. “That’s it!” “It’s really hard." "My diet … you would hate it.”But her diet may not be that strict, Carey does say she definitely watches what she eats and will let herself go around the holidays. “I try to stick with the proteins,” she says. “It’s the worst.”
"They were all over each other, making out and not wanting to be more than a few feet apart," a witness told Us Weekly of Carey and Tanaka. "They swam in the ocean and he picked her up to kiss her. She was jumping into his arms, and he bent her back over his knee like they were dancing."It seems like Carey prefers herself a younging, but can you blame her?? Who wouldn't want themselves a nice hard tenderoni!!??!!
