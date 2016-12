Kanye West REVEALS to fans: "I Support Donald Trump, He's My PRESIDENT... " [VIDEO]

"I said something that was kind of politically correct. I told y’all I didn’t vote, right? But I didn’t tell you — I guess I told you — but if I would’ve voted, I would’ve voted on Trump,” West confessed.

"I don’t mean that I don’t think I believe in women’s rights … because that was the guy I would’ve voted for,” West explained."

“I want you all to stop talking about race so much.” “This world is racist, OK? Let’s stop being distracted to focus on that as much. It’s just a f—king fact. We are in a racist country, period. Do not allow people to make us talk about that so f—king long. Let’s talk about whatever the f—- we wanna talk about,” he said.