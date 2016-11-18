Donald Trump,
You never know what's going to come out of rapper Kanye West's mouth when he has an audience and a mic in his hand. READ MORE INSIDE >>>>
During Thursday night's concert in San Jose, the "Ni--as in Paris" rapper revealed to his fans that he supports the President-Elect and Americans should stop making the topic at hand about race.
Here's what Mr. West had to say:
Yeezy then added that people should not assume he doesn't think "Black Lives Matter."
Last year, West also said he will be running for president in 2020. Now, if Kanye runs for President.... I'm sure the American people will vote Donald Trump for a second term!!!!
Kanye West REVEALS to fans: "I Support Donald Trump, He's My PRESIDENT... " [VIDEO]
During Thursday night's concert in San Jose, the "Ni--as in Paris" rapper revealed to his fans that he supports the President-Elect and Americans should stop making the topic at hand about race.
Here's what Mr. West had to say:
"I said something that was kind of politically correct. I told y’all I didn’t vote, right? But I didn’t tell you — I guess I told you — but if I would’ve voted, I would’ve voted on Trump,” West confessed.
"I don’t mean that I don’t think I believe in women’s rights … because that was the guy I would’ve voted for,” West explained."Back in March, Pagesix reported a source claimed the rapper was “not going to vote for Trump but made it clear he supports him.”
Yeezy then added that people should not assume he doesn't think "Black Lives Matter."
“I want you all to stop talking about race so much.” “This world is racist, OK? Let’s stop being distracted to focus on that as much. It’s just a f—king fact. We are in a racist country, period. Do not allow people to make us talk about that so f—king long. Let’s talk about whatever the f—- we wanna talk about,” he said.West wasn’t the only member of his family Pro-Trump. Caitlyn Jenner, formerly married to the Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner, reportedly tried to persuade Kim Kardashian to vote for Trump.
Last year, West also said he will be running for president in 2020. Now, if Kanye runs for President.... I'm sure the American people will vote Donald Trump for a second term!!!!
I personally think Kanye needs to go to Rebab.ReplyDelete
America has come a long way to having its first black President... to now going back to an age where a President decides how we should live our lives is fuq'd up.Delete