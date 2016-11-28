Ballers,
Former NFL star Darren Sharper has felt the full wrath of the law as he was sentenced to 20 years in prison for reportedly drugging and raping two women in Los Angeles and assaulting an alleged nine women across the country.
Via Yahoo:
The L.A Times also reports:
Ex-NFL star Darren Sharper Gets 20 years in Prison; Rape Victims Speak Out!
Via Yahoo:
On Tuesday, Sharper, who has been on trial for raping two women inside his hotel room, was sentenced by a L.A county judge to 20 years in prison on rape charges brought against by the two victim. The young NFLer was also accused of attacking more than a dozen women across the country.
Sharper was sentenced as part of a plea deal he reached last year — a “global resolution” that his attorneys said helped resolve sexual assault cases filed against him in multiple states.One of the victims had this to say:
“I can only imagine myself lying there like a vegetable while he took advantage of my body without my permission,” she said in a downtown Los Angeles courtroom.
“I have lost every bit of self confidence I’ve ever had and am always in fear while alone," she added. "It doesn’t matter whether it’s day or night, I can see a guy and automatically in my head think, ‘What if this guy tries to rape me?’”
Superior Court Judge Michael E. Pastor noted the statements that the woman and another victim gave as he sentenced Sharper.
“I dare say that I cannot speak more eloquently or passionately about the horrible misconduct of Mr. Sharper and the unfathomable effect he has had on the two alleged victims,” the judge said. “I think their individual statements speak volumes as to this disgraceful abuse of trust and the behavior of Mr. Sharper.”
After Los Angeles authorities arrested Sharper on suspicion of sexual assault in January 2014, women in other cities came forward alleging similar attacks. The former New Orleans Saints safety has been convicted of drugging and raping nine women in Los Angeles, Nevada, Arizona and Louisiana.;
0 comments: