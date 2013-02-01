Tyson Gay's Daughter Shot, Killed in Drive-By Shooting

Breaking News,
Olympian Tyson Gay is mourning the loss of his 15-year-old daughter who was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting on Sunday morning.
Tyson's daughter Trinity Gay was reportedly shot in the neck outside of a restaurant called Cook Out in Lexington, Kentucky during what appears to be a drive-by shooting. Trinity, a high school sprinter, was rushed to a nearby hospital after taking a hit in the neck and pronounced dead at 4:41 a.m. Sunday.
Police told reporters that there were two cars involved and currently seeking the drivers of the cars based on descriptions.
Via Yahoo: Superintendent Manny Caulk released a statement saying. “Please join us in keeping the Gay family close in thought and prayer and supporting the students, staff, and families at Lafayette High during this unspeakably difficult time.”
“She didn’t make it,” Tyson said. “I’m so confused. She was just here last week for fall break. It’s so crazy. I have no idea what happened.”Trinity was said to be a promising sprinter who was a state champion for her region in the 200m event, and placed fourth in the state at the 100m distance.
