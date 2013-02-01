Tyson Gay's Daughter Shot, Killed in Drive-By Shooting





“She didn’t make it,” Tyson said. “I’m so confused. She was just here last week for fall break. It’s so crazy. I have no idea what happened.”

Olympianis mourning the loss of his 15-year-old daughter who was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting on Sunday morning.Tyson's daughterwas reportedly shot in the neck outside of a restaurant called Cook Out in Lexington, Kentucky during what appears to be a drive-by shooting. Trinity, a high school sprinter, was rushed to a nearby hospital after taking a hit in the neck and pronounced dead at 4:41 a.m. Sunday.Police told reporters that there were two cars involved and currently seeking the drivers of the cars based on descriptions.Trinity was said to be a promising sprinter who was a state champion for her region in the 200m event, and placed fourth in the state at the 100m distance.Via Yahoo: Superintendentreleased a statement saying. “