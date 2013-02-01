Celebrity Divorces,
Cynthia Bailey recently appeared on The Real to talk about 'RHOA' drama and took the opportunity to explain her current divorce drama with husband Peter Thomas. Read more inside....
The "Real Housewives of Atlanta" reality star explained that often times people look at divorce as taking the easy way out, however, her situation is a lot different where she told the show's hostess' it was just bad for her mental, physical, and spiritual health.
Here's what Cynthia had to say about her relationship with Peter ending and how that will play out on the next season of the hit Bravo reality series:
FYI: The former couple got married on July 24 back in 2010.
RHOA: Cynthia Bailey Talks DIVORCE from Peter Thomas on The Real
Cynthia Bailey recently appeared on The Real to talk about 'RHOA' drama and took the opportunity to explain her current divorce drama with husband Peter Thomas. Read more inside....
The "Real Housewives of Atlanta" reality star explained that often times people look at divorce as taking the easy way out, however, her situation is a lot different where she told the show's hostess' it was just bad for her mental, physical, and spiritual health.
Here's what Cynthia had to say about her relationship with Peter ending and how that will play out on the next season of the hit Bravo reality series:
“I have always been very transparent when it comes to my relationship with Peter and it’s worked for us and against us,” Cynthia said. “But, at the same time, just being on the show, I think it’s important for us to keep it real. So, yes you will see it play out and um, it’s kind of hard because we got married on the show.
We’re the only couple that actually got married on The Real Housewives of Atlanta and to have to go to through, you know, a divorce on the show, it’s not easy, but I think the only thing more tragic than divorce is being in something that’s not working anymore.”Peter also responded to Cynthia's comments via Uptown magazine:
“We have discussed divorce. It wasn’t something that I wanted. But it is something that I believe she thinks she needs. And honestly, I wish we could have made the public announcement jointly. “I love Cynthia. I have never cheated on her. She knows this. I have never taken money from Cynthia. She knows this. I have never done anything, but love and defend my wife. She knows this too.”Peter, however, believes being on the show played a part in the demise of their relationship.
FYI: The former couple got married on July 24 back in 2010.
0 comments: