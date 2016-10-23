Baby News,
Ciara is reportedly pregnant with Russell Wilson's baby, her first child with the professional athlete. Read more inside>>
The baby-rumor news came about after Cici posted an Instagram clip of her arriving to a party wearing a loose-fitting tuxedo with a small bulge in her mid section.
In true social media form, two sources have told E! News that the 30-year-old is expecting just months after tying the not to Wilson.
MOMMY-TO-BE: Ciara Pregnant with Husband Russell Wilson's Baby!
The baby-rumor news came about after Cici posted an Instagram clip of her arriving to a party wearing a loose-fitting tuxedo with a small bulge in her mid section.
"Ciara is pregnant and is so excited to be a mom," one source told E! News. "Russell[Wilson] would like to have two to three children. They both would like a big family."Wilson's been a father figure for Ciara's first child, who she had with her ex-fiance and rap-artist Future.
"[She's] such a great mom. [I enjoy watching her read to little Future] every night. I read to him too, and we just share so many special moments together. That's what family is all about," Wilson said after they got married.
"Ultimately, it's about giving back and loving as much as you can to your fullest. That's what you're able to do together."So far the couple have not yet confirmed the news, but it looks like Cici may be pregnant for the baller, who reportedly wants to raise a big family with the songstress.
This is actually good news! Every baby is a blessing, I'm sure the couple are very excited to be first time parents. Unlike the couples from the stories in Essayshark.com reviews who opted for adoption because they cannot sustain their child's needs.ReplyDelete