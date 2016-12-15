EXCLUSIVE: Kris Jenner DOESN'T APPROVE of Khloe's New Man, Thinks It's a Publicity Stunt?!









"Kris is very protective of her kids, whether it's Rob Kardashian dating Blac Chyna, Kylie Jenner dating Tyga to Khloe settling down with Tristan.

We have this very famous family that is always in the media, so [Jenner] -- acting off of her motherly intuition -- quickly raises red flags only because [Tristan] is a professional athlete and there will be constant ladies throwing themselves at him. Wondering if he can fight the temptation."

The 60-year-old has gone to the extent to hire a private investigator to unravel her new son-in-law's private life without Khloe's permission. Also, Khloe's sisters allegedly have mixed feelings about their mom's plans but they are actually on Jenner's side."

" starhave always been skeptical about her kids' dating life whether it's a new friend or lover, and according to a close family friend, the Kardashian's momager does not approve of her daughter,'s new man.In the past, Khloe, has gone through many ups and downs in her love life, but now, the reality star have found love in another NBA star,, which her mom believes he might be using her for his own personal gain.Despite dealing with's tragic incident in Paris, where she was recently robbed nearly $10 million inside her hotel room, a source tellsthe Kardashian matriarch is now worried about Khloe's new lover.Adding:As previously reported, Lamar admitted to cheating on his ex-wife following his drug overdose. In that same time, Khloe was also dating pro-athletewho was caught cheating on her.