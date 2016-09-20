Angelina Jolie,
Who ever thought one of Hollywood's highest profile marriages would hit front page.
It's sad to report that actress Angelina Jolie has filed for divorce from her husband Brad Pitt of two years. Many news outlets have reported that Jolie's main reason to file for divorce was a disagreement she had with Pit over their kids, a source tells CNN. READ MORE INSIDE>>
There's still no further words on what exactly forced Jolie's hand to file the docs.
DID YOU KNOW? They former couple got married in 2014 but their relationship became the subject of speculation in 2004, when they co-starred in "Mr. & Mrs. Smith." At the time, Pitt was married to actress Jennifer Aniston. But in January 2005, Pitt and Aniston announced they were splitting and Aniston filed for divorce a few months later.
IT'S OVER! Angelina Jolie files for divorce from husband Brad Pitt [DETAILS HERE]
