Mimi Faust & Baller Girlfriend Heading for Matrimony-dom? Who's Still Smashing Who?





matrimony-dom

Guess that makes two of us #sharingiscaringright.

This season ofwas filled with a lot of drama from cast on cast violence to spreading LGBT awareness, and now reality staris reportedly ready to walk downwith new girlfriendAfter splitting from ex-girlfriendearlier this year, Mimi quickly rebounded with the WNBA player, Tamera, who reportedly has some extra baggage that is carried over into the relationship. Though the couple is said to be talking marriage and starting a family.... long term goals.... Tamera's ex and teammate– Tamera Young’s alleged secret girlfriend – isn't so happy with Mimi posting a picture with Young while making claims about them being together. (Pondexter recently shared an image of her and Young cuddled up via Instagram, with caption:The Chicago Sky player, however, later deleted the image.And Cappie was sure to let Mimi know she's still smashing her new beau on the low. Mimi can't seem to win on either sides of the fence.Back in April, Mimi opened up about her sexuality and defended the backlash from fans (and ex Stevie J) for dating women; by saying: “