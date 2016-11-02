Cappie Pondexter,
This season of "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" was filled with a lot of drama from cast on cast violence to spreading LGBT awareness, and now reality star Mimi Faust is reportedly ready to walk down matrimony-dom with new girlfriend Tamera Young.
After splitting from ex-girlfriend Chris Gould earlier this year, Mimi quickly rebounded with the WNBA player, Tamera, who reportedly has some extra baggage that is carried over into the relationship. Though the couple is said to be talking marriage and starting a family.... long term goals.... Tamera's ex and teammate Cappie Pondexter – Tamera Young’s alleged secret girlfriend – isn't so happy with Mimi posting a picture with Young while making claims about them being together. (Photo Above)
Pondexter recently shared an image of her and Young cuddled up via Instagram, with caption: “Guess that makes two of us #sharingiscaringright.” The Chicago Sky player, however, later deleted the image.
And Cappie was sure to let Mimi know she's still smashing her new beau on the low. Mimi can't seem to win on either sides of the fence.
FYI: Back in April, Mimi opened up about her sexuality and defended the backlash from fans (and ex Stevie J) for dating women; by saying: “In 2016 we should not be using gay and lesbian as a way to degrade someone.”
Mimi Faust & Baller Girlfriend Heading for Matrimony-dom? Who's Still Smashing Who?
After splitting from ex-girlfriend Chris Gould earlier this year, Mimi quickly rebounded with the WNBA player, Tamera, who reportedly has some extra baggage that is carried over into the relationship. Though the couple is said to be talking marriage and starting a family.... long term goals.... Tamera's ex and teammate Cappie Pondexter – Tamera Young’s alleged secret girlfriend – isn't so happy with Mimi posting a picture with Young while making claims about them being together. (Photo Above)
Pondexter recently shared an image of her and Young cuddled up via Instagram, with caption: “Guess that makes two of us #sharingiscaringright.” The Chicago Sky player, however, later deleted the image.
And Cappie was sure to let Mimi know she's still smashing her new beau on the low. Mimi can't seem to win on either sides of the fence.
FYI: Back in April, Mimi opened up about her sexuality and defended the backlash from fans (and ex Stevie J) for dating women; by saying: “In 2016 we should not be using gay and lesbian as a way to degrade someone.”
Seems like love is in the air! Lets wish them all the best in their relationship and let them have their happy ending just like the love stories from buy term papers online, which are really inspiring.ReplyDelete