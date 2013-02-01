Breast Cancer,

Charmed Star Shannen Doherty Breaks Down, Talks Fight with Breast Cancer

In a heartbreaking discussion, "Charmed" star Shannen Doherty breaks down as she opens up about her battle with breast cancer.

Doherty, 45, was reportedly diagnosed with breast cancer after she found a lump in her breast back in March of this year. She revealed her illness six months later in a preview for Monday's Entertainment Tonight as she spoke candidly about the painful experience.
"It's hard," she says at the start of the clip. "I started thinking that I wasn't going to live ... I don't look past today," Doherty said.
Check out the clip below:



Doherty also revealed to the show's host that she doesn't think she'll ever look the same again.

Via MIRROR:
In an interview in February Shannen, who married photographer Kurt Iswarienko four years ago, said she was taking medication to shrink her tumor . But she said surgery was “just around the corner” and could include a double mastectomy. 
She said: “Ultimately, they’re just breasts right? I mean, I love them, they’re mine, they’re beautiful, but in the grand scheme of things I would rather be alive and grow old with my husband.”
The three-part interview airs tonight on ET.

Spotted at MirrorUK
