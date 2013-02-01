Charmed Star Shannen Doherty Breaks Down, Talks Fight with Breast Cancer

Breast Cancer,
In a heartbreaking discussion, "Charmed" star Shannen Doherty breaks down as she opens up about her battle with breast cancer.
Doherty, 45, was reportedly diagnosed with breast cancer after she found a lump in her breast back in March of this year. She revealed her illness six months later in a preview for Monday's Entertainment Tonight as she spoke candidly about the painful experience.
Doherty also revealed to the show's host that she doesn't think she'll ever look the same again.
Via MIRROR:
Spotted at MirrorUK
"It's hard," she says at the start of the clip. "I started thinking that I wasn't going to live ... I don't look past today," Doherty said.Check out the clip below:
In an interview in February Shannen, who married photographer Kurt Iswarienko four years ago, said she was taking medication to shrink her tumor . But she said surgery was “just around the corner” and could include a double mastectomy.
She said: “Ultimately, they’re just breasts right? I mean, I love them, they’re mine, they’re beautiful, but in the grand scheme of things I would rather be alive and grow old with my husband.”The three-part interview airs tonight on ET.
