Charmed Star Shannen Doherty Breaks Down, Talks Fight with Breast Cancer

"It's hard," she says at the start of the clip. "I started thinking that I wasn't going to live ... I don't look past today," Doherty said.

In an interview in February Shannen, who married photographer Kurt Iswarienko four years ago, said she was taking medication to shrink her tumor . But she said surgery was “just around the corner” and could include a double mastectomy.

She said: “Ultimately, they’re just breasts right? I mean, I love them, they’re mine, they’re beautiful, but in the grand scheme of things I would rather be alive and grow old with my husband.”

