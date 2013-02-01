celebrity engagements,
"Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta" star Joseline Hernandez is not only pregnant, but proves she may be a little loca too.
The self proclaimed Puerto Rico Princess recently announced her alleged unborn child's father, Stevie J, is molesting his four-year-old daughter, Eva, whom he co-parents with co-star Mimi Faust via Instagram.
Hernandez claims that Mimi was well-aware of the molestation rumors after her former nanny, Leana, found "Eva with red bruises between her legs.... almost two years ago."
Check out LoyaltyTI giving you the full run down below:
Pregnant Joseline Hernandez Claims Stevie J Is A CHILD MOLESTER; Mimi & Stevie Claps Back!
