Mimi Faust Talks "Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta" Cast Getting Axed!

For the past few weeks, there have been online reports about the cast of VH1's "Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta" getting axed due to low ratings.

Now, the show's cast member and reality star Mimi Faust is the first to speak out about her co-stars getting the ax. During an interview with Radio-TV, Faust told the show's host that "people have been calling [her] all day about it", adding, if the rumors were to be true, "it would not be a smart business move for Vh1 and its producers to fire the entire cast of a popular show [we] made popular."

To summarize the rumors, Faust calls it a "big lie."


Mimi also took the time to answer a question about her relationship with costar and soon-to-be first time mom Joseline Hernandez, only to say: "I'm not here for her. [Joseline] is Satan's spawn." Ouch!
