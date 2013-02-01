Mimi Faust Talks "Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta" Cast Getting Axed!





it would not be a smart business move for Vh1 and its producers to fire the entire cast of a popular show [we] made popular.





For the past few weeks, there have been online reports about the cast of VH1's "Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta" getting axed due to low ratings.Now, the show's cast member and reality staris the first to speak out about her co-stars getting the ax. During an interview with Radio-TV, Faust told the show's host that "", adding, if the rumors were to be true, "To summarize the rumors, Faust calls it a "big lie."Mimi also took the time to answer a question about her relationship with costar and soon-to-be first time mom, only to say: "" Ouch!