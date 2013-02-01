LEZ-B-HONEST! Kristen Stewart Talks About GIRLFRIEND in ELLE's UK September Issue! [PICS]





she is a lesbian and loving it.

“Right now I’m just really in love with my girlfriend,” Stewart told the magazine. “We’ve broken up a couple of times and gotten back together, and this time I was like, ‘Finally, I can feel again.’”





“When I was dating a guy I was hiding everything that I did because everything personal felt like it was immediately trivialized, so I didn’t like it,” she explained. “We were turned into these characters and placed into this ridiculous comic book, and I was like, ‘That’s mine. You’re making my relationship something that it’s not.’ I didn’t like that.”

"But then it changed when I started dating a girl,” she continued. “I was like, 'Actually, to hide this provides the implication that I’m not down with it or I’m ashamed of it, so I had to alter how I approached being in public. It opened my life up and I’m so much happier.”

IMAGE CREDITS: POPSUGAR/ELLEMAGAZINE

Here's another female who's done with men, period!"Twilight" actressis FINALLY opening up about her girlfriend in the new issue of Elle's UK Magazine's September issue for the first time, and she isn't ashamed to say "In her one-on-one interview, the 26-year-old revealed details about her on-again, off-again relationship with film producerin an interview in Elle UK’s September issue.She continued:The happy couple was spotted out together in the past – most recently holding hands as they returned from the 2016 Cannes Film Festival.