Kim Kardashian Styles Caitlyn Jenner For ESPY Awards; Worst Fashion Decision Ever?!

It’s been a year since Caitlyn Jenner won the prestigious Arthur Ashe Courage Award at the ESPY Awards, but the highlight of the night was her stunning Atelier Versace white gown.

This year, the former 66-year-old Olympian's gown selection was NOT so memorable, all thanks to her famous step-daughter, Kim Kardashian.

Via YahooStyle:
In true ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashian’s’ style, Kim documented the entire getting ready process on Snapchat and made the ‘I Am Cait’ star try on numerous Michael Costello gowns before deciding on 'the one’.
The ‘I Am Cait’ reality star made her return to the sporting achievement ceremony in a head-turner....rocking a trendy cold-shoulder design, a figure hugging body and dramatic floor-length caped sleeves, the designer dress was a lot more racy than Cait’s usual style, with Kim’s input being obvious as she looked very ‘Kardashian’.

However, many fans weren't feeling Cait's "young girl" style, saying it was just too "inappropriate."


Cait's make-up also looked very similar to her daughter Kylie Jenner’s signature look; a brown smokey eye and glossy nude lip.

Let us know what you think of Cait's ESPY's look, was it a Yes or Nah in the comment below.
