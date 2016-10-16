Ballers,
Keshia Knight Pulliam is responding to her soon-to-be ex-husband Ed Hartwell's divorce filing and paternity test demand just two days after he filed for a divorce in a Fulton-County court house.
Pulliam, who is just a few weeks pregnant, says she is mentally prepared to take a paternity test to prove that Ed is the father of her baby, and source close to the ex-NFL linebacker adds, "[he] has no proof of her cheating."
Ed reportedly had concerns about the "timing of the pregnancy and Pulliam's announcement on Instagram," which forced him to separate from his wife of seven months.
Not surprisingly, the 37-year-old "Cosby Show" actress is angry that Hartwell filed divorce papers, sources told TMZ. She's also 100 percent secure in the fact that she was faithful to Hartwell and has indicated she's willing to work things out but there's not signs of reconciliation, especially given her husband's actions.
The source added, "What kind of man files for divorce from his pregnant wife?"
DID YOU KNOW: The couple tied the knot on New Year's Eve in what Pulliam described as her "dream" wedding -- surprise nuptials surrounded by friends and family in the living room of their home. "It was my dream," Pulliam said. "We invited people. They had no clue they were coming to a wedding. They thought they were coming to New Year's party."
IT'S ON! Keshia Pulliam RESPONDS to Ed Hartwell's Divorce Suit & Paternity Test Demand!
