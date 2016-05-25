Ex-Pro Baller Ed Hartwell FILES for DIVORCE from Keshia Pulliam.. Claims She CHEATED!

celebrity engagements,
Ex-professional baller, Ed Hartwell, has reportedly filed for a divorce from actress Keshia Knight Pulliam just weeks after the somewhat newlyweds announced their having a baby girl.
On Monday, the NFL linebacker filed divorce papers in a Fulton County courthouse under his full name Edgerton Hartwell II and cited irreconcilable differences. The decision to split comes less than seven months after he and his wife’s surprise New Year’s Eve wedding.
We believe Ed took pointers from Porsha Williams' ex-husband, Kordell Stewart, because he reportedly filed the papers without telling his wife Keshia. Damn!
There's also another swirling rumor via the YBF, not only does Ed want to get out of his marriage but he also wants a paternity test for the baby. "He believes Keisha was not faithful in their one year of marriage," a close family friend tells Gossipwelove [us].
